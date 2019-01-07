 
November 2018 mandatory private pension funds reach over 48 billion lei assets, up 23.51pct
November 2018 mandatory private pension funds reach over 48 billion lei assets, up 23.51pct.
The mandatory private pension funds had assets worth 48.19 billion lei on 30 November 2018, up 23.51 percent from the level registered in the similar month of the previous year, according to the data of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). Securities hold the highest share among assets, worth 30.2 billion lei, namely 62.68 percent. Stocks are ranked second, with 9.32 billion lei (19.34 percent). Bank deposits are ranked third, with 3.76 billion lei, namely 7.8 percent of the total assets. According to the ASF data, the total asset value of the Pillar II pension fund stood at 48.187 billion lei on 30 November 2018, and the net asset value was 47.164 billion lei. The mandatory private pension funds had 7.216 million participants. According to the ASF data, since the beginning of collection in the system contributions for 7.083 million participants have been transferred. In September 2018, contributions for 4.114 million participants were transferred, and contributions were not transferred for 3.08 million participants. On Pillar II, the following pension funds are active: Metropolitan Life Pensii, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)  

