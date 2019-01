Dacia Produced Over EUR5B Worth Of Vehicles At Its Plant In Mioveni In 2018



Romanian Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, produced 335,262 vehicles at its plant in Mioveni in 2018, 7.7% more on the year.