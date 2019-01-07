Romania’s foreign affairs minister says President attends European Council



The country's president attends the European Council after two decision of the Constitutional Court, Teodor Meleșcanu, the foreign affairs minister, told Digi24. The statement comes after the recent comment of prime minister Viorica Dăncilă that the presidency of the EU Council is held by the PM (...)