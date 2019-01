Grigorescu, the best-selling painter in Romania’s art auctions in 2018



Nicolae Grigorescu was the best-selling artist at art auctions in Romania in 2018, with 20 works awarded for a total amount of EUR 1.09 million. Among the top ten best-selling artists were also Nicolae Tonitza, Stefan Luchian and Theodor Pallady, according to the index published by (...)