Romania’s Government creates legal framework for occupational pensions



Romania’s Labour Ministry drafted a law that allows employers to set up occupational pensions for their employees, newly-appointed labour minister Marius Budai announced. The occupational pensions are designed as supplementary pensions, a benefit that employers can offer, he explained, according (...) Romania’s Government creates legal framework for occupational pensions.Romania’s Labour Ministry drafted a law that allows employers to set up occupational pensions for their employees, newly-appointed labour minister Marius Budai announced. The occupational pensions are designed as supplementary pensions, a benefit that employers can offer, he explained, according (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]