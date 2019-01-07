All residents of Romania’s Cluj county to have water and sewage connections by 2023



Two projects backed by EU funding could turn Cluj county, in western Romania, into the first in the county where all the residents are connected to the water and sewage infrastructure. The projects are due to be finalized in 2023, G4media.ro reported. The projects are 85% covered by EU funds (...) All residents of Romania’s Cluj county to have water and sewage connections by 2023.Two projects backed by EU funding could turn Cluj county, in western Romania, into the first in the county where all the residents are connected to the water and sewage infrastructure. The projects are due to be finalized in 2023, G4media.ro reported. The projects are 85% covered by EU funds (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]