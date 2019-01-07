#Romania2019.eu / George Ciamba: Our vision for the future is focused around European cohesion



The vision that Romania is projecting as country holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union is that of European cohesion, this being one of the key-ideas of this mandate, Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba said Monday. According to him, a key-objective is the negotiation of the future financial framework for the period 2021 - 2027. "At this important stage, we believe that the EU needs more than ever more unity and more cohesion. We are positive that the vision we are projecting for the future must be projected around cohesion. That is why Romania's Presidency has as key-idea cohesion as a political value, which ensures the unity of the member states - a very important message that we must give the moment when the EU is facing some changes (...). At the same time, cohesion has an economic dimension, directly linked to convergence. (...) Let us not forget that Romania has performed very well in the European Union," George Ciamba said at the Victoria Governmental Palace. He brought to mind that the four pillars of Romania's mandate are "Europe of convergence," "Europe of security," "Europe - regional player," as well as "Europe of common values." AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)