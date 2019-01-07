 
Romaniapress.com

January 7, 2019

#Romania2019.eu / George Ciamba: Our vision for the future is focused around European cohesion
Jan 7, 2019

#Romania2019.eu / George Ciamba: Our vision for the future is focused around European cohesion.
The vision that Romania is projecting as country holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union is that of European cohesion, this being one of the key-ideas of this mandate, Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba said Monday. According to him, a key-objective is the negotiation of the future financial framework for the period 2021 - 2027. "At this important stage, we believe that the EU needs more than ever more unity and more cohesion. We are positive that the vision we are projecting for the future must be projected around cohesion. That is why Romania’s Presidency has as key-idea cohesion as a political value, which ensures the unity of the member states - a very important message that we must give the moment when the EU is facing some changes (...). At the same time, cohesion has an economic dimension, directly linked to convergence. (...) Let us not forget that Romania has performed very well in the European Union," George Ciamba said at the Victoria Governmental Palace. He brought to mind that the four pillars of Romania’s mandate are "Europe of convergence," "Europe of security," "Europe - regional player," as well as "Europe of common values." AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Only 40% Of Romania's Power Generation Capacity Operational Now Romania has the most expensive energy in the region today, judging by spot prices, after having resorted to imports to meet consumption needs on Monday, despite the peak wind farm production.

Romania, among the top 8 car manufacturers in Europe, across Hungary and close to Poland By Edwig Ban The Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) announced on Monday that the Dacia-Renault plant in Mioveni registered a production of 335,262 vehicles. Compared to the previous year, the increase is 6.8%, one of the highest in recent years and one of the strongest (...)

President Iohannis notifies CCR about law amending pieces of legislation in public order and safety President Klaus Iohannis Monday sent to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a notification of unconstitutionality on the Law for the amendment and addition of certain pieces of legislation in public order and safety. The president specifies in the unconstitutionality notification, that (...)

DXC Technology Acquires Luxoft in $2B Deal US-based IT solutions developer DXC Technology announced a definitive agreement to acquire Luxoft, a global-scale digital innovator with differentiated offerings and a strong presence in Romania, for $2 billion.

President Iohannis signs decrees appointing acting Regional Development, Transport ministers President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decrees appointing Eugen Teodorovici acting Minister for Regional Development, and Rovana Plumb acting Minister of Transport, the Presidential Administration informs. Thus, the head of state signed the decree appointing incumbent Minister of Public (...)

#Romania2019.eu/EU Affairs Minister Ciamba to attend GAC meeting on Tuesday, Romanian Presidency's priorities high on agenda Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba will attend on Tuesday the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), with Romania&#39;s list of priorities while holding the helm of the EU Council topping the event&#39;s agenda. "Tomorrow I&#39;ll attend the General (...)

Sensiblu Owner Seeks to Buy 50 Belladonna Pharmacies Czech Penta Investments, which bought in 2018 A&D Pharma, including the Sensiblu pharmacy chain, is close to a deal to buy 40-50 Belladonna pharmacies from owners Florin and Alina Gheorghita, market sources said.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |