Jan 7, 2019
UPDATE Rovana Plumb and Eugen Teodorovici - proposed as interims at Transport and Regional Development ministries.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent to President Klaus Iohannis the proposals for the designation of the interim ministers for the Transport and Regional Development portfolios, Rovana Plumb and Eugen Teodorovici, to ensure the continuity of activity in the two fields, announced a press release of the Government.
"I proposed the designation of interim ministers in order to ensure the continuity of the government’s in all fields, including in the Transport and Regional Development fields, which are key portfolios in carrying out certain investment projects. It is essential, though, considering the current context, to find definitive solutions for appointing actual ministers at Transport and Regional Development," underscored Viorica Dancila in a press release.
According to the same source, "the Government fully understands its own responsibilities and the ones related to the taking over of the presidency of the Council of the European Union" and it’s "essential" that at the first meeting of the Commissioners’ College all the actual ministers participate.
"In implementing the governing programme we need the active involvement of all the members of the Cabinet, both during the meetings of the Government and in the activity of each minister, in his/her specific field of activity, with concrete effects for the Romanians, such as payment of their salaries and ensuring continuity of the activity. Moreover, it is essential that all the actual ministers, who are in full exercise of their office, participate in the first meeting of the Romanian Government with the European Commissioners’ College, which will take place this week in Bucharest," reads the same release.
The same source mentions that the Government continues to wait for the reasoning of the Romanian President in respect to his refusal of the previous proposals that were submitted to him of Transport and Regional Development ministers.
President Klaus Iohannis on Friday announced that he will refuse the proposals for Minister of Development and Transport, namely Olguta Vasilescu and Mircea Draghici. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
