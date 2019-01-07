UPDATE Rovana Plumb and Eugen Teodorovici - proposed as interims at Transport and Regional Development ministries



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent to President Klaus Iohannis the proposals for the designation of the interim ministers for the Transport and Regional Development portfolios, Rovana Plumb and Eugen Teodorovici, to ensure the continuity of activity in the two fields, announced a press release of the Government. "I proposed the designation of interim ministers in order to ensure the continuity of the government's in all fields, including in the Transport and Regional Development fields, which are key portfolios in carrying out certain investment projects. It is essential, though, considering the current context, to find definitive solutions for appointing actual ministers at Transport and Regional Development," underscored Viorica Dancila in a press release. According to the same source, "the Government fully understands its own responsibilities and the ones related to the taking over of the presidency of the Council of the European Union" and it's "essential" that at the first meeting of the Commissioners' College all the actual ministers participate. "In implementing the governing programme we need the active involvement of all the members of the Cabinet, both during the meetings of the Government and in the activity of each minister, in his/her specific field of activity, with concrete effects for the Romanians, such as payment of their salaries and ensuring continuity of the activity. Moreover, it is essential that all the actual ministers, who are in full exercise of their office, participate in the first meeting of the Romanian Government with the European Commissioners' College, which will take place this week in Bucharest," reads the same release. The same source mentions that the Government continues to wait for the reasoning of the Romanian President in respect to his refusal of the previous proposals that were submitted to him of Transport and Regional Development ministers. President Klaus Iohannis on Friday announced that he will refuse the proposals for Minister of Development and Transport, namely Olguta Vasilescu and Mircea Draghici. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Only 40% Of Romania's Power Generation Capacity Operational Now Romania has the most expensive energy in the region today, judging by spot prices, after having resorted to imports to meet consumption needs on Monday, despite the peak wind farm production.



Romania, among the top 8 car manufacturers in Europe, across Hungary and close to Poland By Edwig Ban The Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) announced on Monday that the Dacia-Renault plant in Mioveni registered a production of 335,262 vehicles. Compared to the previous year, the increase is 6.8%, one of the highest in recent years and one of the strongest (...)



President Iohannis notifies CCR about law amending pieces of legislation in public order and safety President Klaus Iohannis Monday sent to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a notification of unconstitutionality on the Law for the amendment and addition of certain pieces of legislation in public order and safety. The president specifies in the unconstitutionality notification, that (...)



DXC Technology Acquires Luxoft in $2B Deal US-based IT solutions developer DXC Technology announced a definitive agreement to acquire Luxoft, a global-scale digital innovator with differentiated offerings and a strong presence in Romania, for $2 billion.



President Iohannis signs decrees appointing acting Regional Development, Transport ministers President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decrees appointing Eugen Teodorovici acting Minister for Regional Development, and Rovana Plumb acting Minister of Transport, the Presidential Administration informs. Thus, the head of state signed the decree appointing incumbent Minister of Public (...)



#Romania2019.eu/EU Affairs Minister Ciamba to attend GAC meeting on Tuesday, Romanian Presidency's priorities high on agenda Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba will attend on Tuesday the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), with Romania's list of priorities while holding the helm of the EU Council topping the event's agenda. "Tomorrow I'll attend the General (...)



Sensiblu Owner Seeks to Buy 50 Belladonna Pharmacies Czech Penta Investments, which bought in 2018 A&D Pharma, including the Sensiblu pharmacy chain, is close to a deal to buy 40-50 Belladonna pharmacies from owners Florin and Alina Gheorghita, market sources said.

