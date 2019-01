Pizza Hut Reaches 22 Restaurants In Romania



U.S. fast-food restaurant chain Pizza Hut registered a turnover of EUR24.1 million in Romania in 2018 and reached 22 units locally, in the cities and towns of Bacau, Brasov, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Galati, Iasi, Oradea, Ploiesti, (...)