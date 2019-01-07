BT: Private Consumption To Reduce Growth Rate To 4% In 2019; Comeback To 5% Expected As Of 2020



Private consumption will reduce its growth rate to 4% in 2019, versus 10% in 2017 and 6.3% in 2018, against the backdrop of a rebalancing of the economic policy, the normalization of the monetary policy in 2018 and the fiscal-budget consolidation expected in 2019, Andrei Radulescu, (...) BT: Private Consumption To Reduce Growth Rate To 4% In 2019; Comeback To 5% Expected As Of 2020.