Romanian PM proposes interim ministers for vacant Govt. positions



Prime minister Viorica Dăncilă has proposed current finance minister Eugen Teodorovici as interim minister for regional development and EU funds minister Rovana Plumb as interim transport minister. The PM sent the proposals to President Klaus Iohannis. Last Friday, Iohannis said he would not sign (...)