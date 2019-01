Romanian Romaqua Group gets EUR 6 mln state grant for development



Romania's Romaqua Group, best known as the producer of Borsec mineral water, will receive a RON 28.8 million (some EUR 6 million) state grant, according to data from the Finance Ministry quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily. The grant will partly finance a RON 57.8 million (EUR 12.4 mln) investment, (...)