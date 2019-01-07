Table of Silence representation at exhibition mounted in Justus Lipsius building of EU Council



A representation of a piece of Constantin Brancusi's ensemble in Targu Jiu, namely the Table of Silence, will feature in the exhibition mounted in Justus Lipsius building of the Council of the European Union, on the occasion of the cultural manifestations organised in the context of Romania's exercising the Presidency of the Council of the EU, a press release of the Ministry of Culture and National Identity sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs. These manifestations will aim at promoting the wealth of the cultural heritage, the countries of the European Union being tied both by a history and a sense of belonging to a common cultural space, the ministry specifies. The motto of the exhibition organised by Romania through the Ministry of Culture in the Atrium Hall of the Justus Lipsius building of the EU Council will be "Architecture is inhabited sculpture," a quote form Constantin Brancusi. "Romania will present in the Atrium a fragment of its cultural heritage, integrated within the universal space of the European culture. We are ready to obtain concrete results during the rotating Presidency, in the interest of the European citizens. It is an immense honour for the Romanian culture to have the opportunity to manifest itself within Europe's institutional heart," Culture Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz stated. According to the cited press release, the exhibition pavilion with the replica of the Table of Silence was mounted these days and suggests an urban dwelling space, imaginary or academic - the Library, thus highlighting the dialogue among various types of dwelling and various cultural genres. The stand will feature bookcases with books of Romanian authors translated into international languages.

