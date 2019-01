Sensiblu Owner Seeks to Buy 50 Belladonna Pharmacies



Czech Penta Investments, which bought in 2018 A&D Pharma, including the Sensiblu pharmacy chain, is close to a deal to buy 40-50 Belladonna pharmacies from owners Florin and Alina Gheorghita, market sources said. Sensiblu Owner Seeks to Buy 50 Belladonna Pharmacies.Czech Penta Investments, which bought in 2018 A&D Pharma, including the Sensiblu pharmacy chain, is close to a deal to buy 40-50 Belladonna pharmacies from owners Florin and Alina Gheorghita, market sources said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]