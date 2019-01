Pillar II Private Pension Funds Had Assets RON48.1B End-November



Net assets of mandatory private pension funds in Romania (Pillar II) stood at RON48.1 billion at the end of November 29018, up 23% on the year, according to financial watchdog data. Pillar II Private Pension Funds Had Assets RON48.1B End-November.Net assets of mandatory private pension funds in Romania (Pillar II) stood at RON48.1 billion at the end of November 29018, up 23% on the year, according to financial watchdog data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]