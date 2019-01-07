President Iohannis signs decrees appointing acting Regional Development, Transport ministers



President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decrees appointing Eugen Teodorovici acting Minister for Regional Development, and Rovana Plumb acting Minister of Transport, the Presidential Administration informs. Thus, the head of state signed the decree appointing incumbent Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici to the position of acting Deputy Prime Minister and acting Minister for Regional Development and Public Administration, and the decree appointing Rovana Plumb, who currently serves as Minister of European Funds, as acting Minister of Transport. Premier Viorica Dancila on Monday sent President Iohannis the nominations for acting Minister of Transport, and Regional Development, respectively, Rovana Plumb and Eugen Teodorovici, in a bid to ensure continuity in the activity in these two departments, the government said in a release. President Klaus Iohannis announced on Friday that he will reject the nominations for the two vacant portfolios, specifically Lia Olguta Vasilescu for Regional Development and Mircea Draghici for Transport. "I have not yet devised a turn down response, because that’s what it will be, I will turn down the Prime Minister’s proposals for reasons of both legality and timeliness. My team are working on this analysis, but by the middle of next week I will also make public the reasons why I will refuse the Premier’s proposals," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Palace. On January 3 Iohannis signed the decrees acknowledging the vacation of the Regional Development and Transport portfolios. On November 22 Lucian Sova stepped down as Minister of Transport, and Paul Stanescu resigned office as Development Minister on November 26. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) President Iohannis signs decrees appointing acting Regional Development, Transport ministers.President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decrees appointing Eugen Teodorovici acting Minister for Regional Development, and Rovana Plumb acting Minister of Transport, the Presidential Administration informs. Thus, the head of state signed the decree appointing incumbent Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici to the position of acting Deputy Prime Minister and acting Minister for Regional Development and Public Administration, and the decree appointing Rovana Plumb, who currently serves as Minister of European Funds, as acting Minister of Transport. Premier Viorica Dancila on Monday sent President Iohannis the nominations for acting Minister of Transport, and Regional Development, respectively, Rovana Plumb and Eugen Teodorovici, in a bid to ensure continuity in the activity in these two departments, the government said in a release. President Klaus Iohannis announced on Friday that he will reject the nominations for the two vacant portfolios, specifically Lia Olguta Vasilescu for Regional Development and Mircea Draghici for Transport. "I have not yet devised a turn down response, because that’s what it will be, I will turn down the Prime Minister’s proposals for reasons of both legality and timeliness. My team are working on this analysis, but by the middle of next week I will also make public the reasons why I will refuse the Premier’s proposals," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Palace. On January 3 Iohannis signed the decrees acknowledging the vacation of the Regional Development and Transport portfolios. On November 22 Lucian Sova stepped down as Minister of Transport, and Paul Stanescu resigned office as Development Minister on November 26. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Only 40% Of Romania's Power Generation Capacity Operational Now Romania has the most expensive energy in the region today, judging by spot prices, after having resorted to imports to meet consumption needs on Monday, despite the peak wind farm production.



Romania, among the top 8 car manufacturers in Europe, across Hungary and close to Poland By Edwig Ban The Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) announced on Monday that the Dacia-Renault plant in Mioveni registered a production of 335,262 vehicles. Compared to the previous year, the increase is 6.8%, one of the highest in recent years and one of the strongest (...)



President Iohannis notifies CCR about law amending pieces of legislation in public order and safety President Klaus Iohannis Monday sent to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a notification of unconstitutionality on the Law for the amendment and addition of certain pieces of legislation in public order and safety. The president specifies in the unconstitutionality notification, that (...)



DXC Technology Acquires Luxoft in $2B Deal US-based IT solutions developer DXC Technology announced a definitive agreement to acquire Luxoft, a global-scale digital innovator with differentiated offerings and a strong presence in Romania, for $2 billion.



#Romania2019.eu/EU Affairs Minister Ciamba to attend GAC meeting on Tuesday, Romanian Presidency's priorities high on agenda Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba will attend on Tuesday the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), with Romania's list of priorities while holding the helm of the EU Council topping the event's agenda. "Tomorrow I'll attend the General (...)



Sensiblu Owner Seeks to Buy 50 Belladonna Pharmacies Czech Penta Investments, which bought in 2018 A&D Pharma, including the Sensiblu pharmacy chain, is close to a deal to buy 40-50 Belladonna pharmacies from owners Florin and Alina Gheorghita, market sources said.



Pillar II Private Pension Funds Had Assets RON48.1B End-November Net assets of mandatory private pension funds in Romania (Pillar II) stood at RON48.1 billion at the end of November 29018, up 23% on the year, according to financial watchdog data.

