#Romania2019.eu/EU Affairs Minister Ciamba to attend GAC meeting on Tuesday, Romanian Presidency’s priorities high on agenda



Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba will attend on Tuesday the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), with Romania’s list of priorities while holding the helm of the EU Council topping the event’s agenda. "Tomorrow I’ll attend the General Affairs Council meeting in Brussels chaired by Romania. This is also the first ministerial meeting chaired by our country. (...) The first topic will be the presentation of priorities, the second will be the multi-annual financial framework, a subject I suggest that we approach constantly. It will be on the agenda of all the meetings at my level. It will also be discussed at technical level, and we will prepare the ground for a political discussion at the time we consider it can garner consensus among the various institutional actors and the various member countries," Ciamba emphasized. The Minister Delegate for European Affairs said that one of the topics at the GAC meeting will be the combat of misinformation. "To us, it is important to protect the European Parliament elections from any kind of outside interference and I think that a European debate on misinformation and cyber attacks is very important, for us to look at how this kind of action may disturb or sometimes even destabilize electoral processes, it is better to do it before than at the moment they occur," added the Minister Delegate for European Affairs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) #Romania2019.eu/EU Affairs Minister Ciamba to attend GAC meeting on Tuesday, Romanian Presidency’s priorities high on agenda.Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba will attend on Tuesday the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), with Romania’s list of priorities while holding the helm of the EU Council topping the event’s agenda. "Tomorrow I’ll attend the General Affairs Council meeting in Brussels chaired by Romania. This is also the first ministerial meeting chaired by our country. (...) The first topic will be the presentation of priorities, the second will be the multi-annual financial framework, a subject I suggest that we approach constantly. It will be on the agenda of all the meetings at my level. It will also be discussed at technical level, and we will prepare the ground for a political discussion at the time we consider it can garner consensus among the various institutional actors and the various member countries," Ciamba emphasized. The Minister Delegate for European Affairs said that one of the topics at the GAC meeting will be the combat of misinformation. "To us, it is important to protect the European Parliament elections from any kind of outside interference and I think that a European debate on misinformation and cyber attacks is very important, for us to look at how this kind of action may disturb or sometimes even destabilize electoral processes, it is better to do it before than at the moment they occur," added the Minister Delegate for European Affairs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Only 40% Of Romania's Power Generation Capacity Operational Now Romania has the most expensive energy in the region today, judging by spot prices, after having resorted to imports to meet consumption needs on Monday, despite the peak wind farm production.



Romania, among the top 8 car manufacturers in Europe, across Hungary and close to Poland By Edwig Ban The Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) announced on Monday that the Dacia-Renault plant in Mioveni registered a production of 335,262 vehicles. Compared to the previous year, the increase is 6.8%, one of the highest in recent years and one of the strongest (...)



President Iohannis notifies CCR about law amending pieces of legislation in public order and safety President Klaus Iohannis Monday sent to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a notification of unconstitutionality on the Law for the amendment and addition of certain pieces of legislation in public order and safety. The president specifies in the unconstitutionality notification, that (...)



DXC Technology Acquires Luxoft in $2B Deal US-based IT solutions developer DXC Technology announced a definitive agreement to acquire Luxoft, a global-scale digital innovator with differentiated offerings and a strong presence in Romania, for $2 billion.



President Iohannis signs decrees appointing acting Regional Development, Transport ministers President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decrees appointing Eugen Teodorovici acting Minister for Regional Development, and Rovana Plumb acting Minister of Transport, the Presidential Administration informs. Thus, the head of state signed the decree appointing incumbent Minister of Public (...)



Sensiblu Owner Seeks to Buy 50 Belladonna Pharmacies Czech Penta Investments, which bought in 2018 A&D Pharma, including the Sensiblu pharmacy chain, is close to a deal to buy 40-50 Belladonna pharmacies from owners Florin and Alina Gheorghita, market sources said.



Pillar II Private Pension Funds Had Assets RON48.1B End-November Net assets of mandatory private pension funds in Romania (Pillar II) stood at RON48.1 billion at the end of November 29018, up 23% on the year, according to financial watchdog data.

