#Romania2019.eu/EU Affairs Minister Ciamba to attend GAC meeting on Tuesday, Romanian Presidency’s priorities high on agenda
Jan 7, 2019
Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba will attend on Tuesday the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), with Romania’s list of priorities while holding the helm of the EU Council topping the event’s agenda.
"Tomorrow I’ll attend the General Affairs Council meeting in Brussels chaired by Romania. This is also the first ministerial meeting chaired by our country. (...) The first topic will be the presentation of priorities, the second will be the multi-annual financial framework, a subject I suggest that we approach constantly. It will be on the agenda of all the meetings at my level. It will also be discussed at technical level, and we will prepare the ground for a political discussion at the time we consider it can garner consensus among the various institutional actors and the various member countries," Ciamba emphasized.
The Minister Delegate for European Affairs said that one of the topics at the GAC meeting will be the combat of misinformation.
"To us, it is important to protect the European Parliament elections from any kind of outside interference and I think that a European debate on misinformation and cyber attacks is very important, for us to look at how this kind of action may disturb or sometimes even destabilize electoral processes, it is better to do it before than at the moment they occur," added the Minister Delegate for European Affairs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)
