DXC Technology Acquires Luxoft in $2B Deal



US-based IT solutions developer DXC Technology announced a definitive agreement to acquire Luxoft, a global-scale digital innovator with differentiated offerings and a strong presence in Romania, for $2 billion. DXC Technology Acquires Luxoft in $2B Deal.US-based IT solutions developer DXC Technology announced a definitive agreement to acquire Luxoft, a global-scale digital innovator with differentiated offerings and a strong presence in Romania, for $2 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]