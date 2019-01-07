President Iohannis notifies CCR about law amending pieces of legislation in public order and safety



President Klaus Iohannis Monday sent to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a notification of unconstitutionality on the Law for the amendment and addition of certain pieces of legislation in public order and safety. The president specifies in the unconstitutionality notification, that the law was adopted without the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT)’s opinion having been requested. Klaus Iohannis mentions that measures for preventing and combating terrorism are among the main duties of the Romanian Police. "The regulation as the main attribution of enforcing "measures to prevent and combat terrorism" by an authority of the central public administration, the Romanian Police, a demilitarized structure subordinated to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, qualifies this structure as a "state body with duties in national security." Or, under these circumstances, the adoption of a piece of legislation that aims the organization and functioning of an institution with powers in the field of national security, without the approval of the CSAT, violates the advisory competence and the role provided for by Article 119 of the Constitution of this constitutional authority," the president said. Moreover, according to the cited source, this law introduces a number of cases in which the policeman is entitled to enter "in any way in a home or any delimited space that belongs or is used by a natural or legal person, without their consent or that of the legal representative, in order to: (...) (d) catch the perpetrator of acts of terrorism, if there is evidence that he/she is in that area." Iohannis states in the notification that the law was adopted by the Senate by exceeding the constitutional term of tacit adoption, with the consequence of violating the principle of bicameralism. The president also criticises the provision by which the police officer has the right to legitimize and establish the identity of the person in a situation where "he/she violates the legal provisions, or there are reasons for believing that he/she is preparing or has committed an illegal deed," the president asserting that the phrase "plausible reasons" is not defined in the amendments to the piece of legislation, contrary to the legislative technique requirements, being unclear, depriving the rule of precision and clarity, contrary to the Constitution. President Iohannis also criticizes the provisions regulating that the police officer has the right to take a person to the police station when "because of the behavior, the place, the moment, the circumstances or the property on that person creates plausible reasons for believing that he/she is preparing or has committed an illegal deed," and according to article 324 paragraph (1) letter d) another reason that allows the police officer to take a person to the police headquarters is the case in which "taking legal action on the spot could pose a threat to him/her or to public order." "Considering that such a measure is a restriction of the exercise of individual liberty, we consider that the general way of wording these cases is one that lacks clarity and precision, being liable to violate the requirements set forth in Article 53 of the Constitution on restricting the exercise of certain rights or freedoms, as they have been developed in the Constitutional Court’s jurisprudence," he points out. The president considers that the use of electro-shock devices by the police officer is a disproportionate measure in relation to his/her purpose by reference to the Constitution, given the effects such means may have on the physical integrity of the persons concerned. In this context, Klaus Iohannis calls on CCR to admit the unconstitutionality notification and to find that the Law for the amendment and completion of certain pieces of legislation in the field of public order and safety is unconstitutional.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) President Iohannis notifies CCR about law amending pieces of legislation in public order and safety.President Klaus Iohannis Monday sent to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a notification of unconstitutionality on the Law for the amendment and addition of certain pieces of legislation in public order and safety. The president specifies in the unconstitutionality notification, that the law was adopted without the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT)’s opinion having been requested. Klaus Iohannis mentions that measures for preventing and combating terrorism are among the main duties of the Romanian Police. "The regulation as the main attribution of enforcing "measures to prevent and combat terrorism" by an authority of the central public administration, the Romanian Police, a demilitarized structure subordinated to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, qualifies this structure as a "state body with duties in national security." Or, under these circumstances, the adoption of a piece of legislation that aims the organization and functioning of an institution with powers in the field of national security, without the approval of the CSAT, violates the advisory competence and the role provided for by Article 119 of the Constitution of this constitutional authority," the president said. Moreover, according to the cited source, this law introduces a number of cases in which the policeman is entitled to enter "in any way in a home or any delimited space that belongs or is used by a natural or legal person, without their consent or that of the legal representative, in order to: (...) (d) catch the perpetrator of acts of terrorism, if there is evidence that he/she is in that area." Iohannis states in the notification that the law was adopted by the Senate by exceeding the constitutional term of tacit adoption, with the consequence of violating the principle of bicameralism. The president also criticises the provision by which the police officer has the right to legitimize and establish the identity of the person in a situation where "he/she violates the legal provisions, or there are reasons for believing that he/she is preparing or has committed an illegal deed," the president asserting that the phrase "plausible reasons" is not defined in the amendments to the piece of legislation, contrary to the legislative technique requirements, being unclear, depriving the rule of precision and clarity, contrary to the Constitution. President Iohannis also criticizes the provisions regulating that the police officer has the right to take a person to the police station when "because of the behavior, the place, the moment, the circumstances or the property on that person creates plausible reasons for believing that he/she is preparing or has committed an illegal deed," and according to article 324 paragraph (1) letter d) another reason that allows the police officer to take a person to the police headquarters is the case in which "taking legal action on the spot could pose a threat to him/her or to public order." "Considering that such a measure is a restriction of the exercise of individual liberty, we consider that the general way of wording these cases is one that lacks clarity and precision, being liable to violate the requirements set forth in Article 53 of the Constitution on restricting the exercise of certain rights or freedoms, as they have been developed in the Constitutional Court’s jurisprudence," he points out. The president considers that the use of electro-shock devices by the police officer is a disproportionate measure in relation to his/her purpose by reference to the Constitution, given the effects such means may have on the physical integrity of the persons concerned. In this context, Klaus Iohannis calls on CCR to admit the unconstitutionality notification and to find that the Law for the amendment and completion of certain pieces of legislation in the field of public order and safety is unconstitutional.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Only 40% Of Romania's Power Generation Capacity Operational Now Romania has the most expensive energy in the region today, judging by spot prices, after having resorted to imports to meet consumption needs on Monday, despite the peak wind farm production.



Romania, among the top 8 car manufacturers in Europe, across Hungary and close to Poland By Edwig Ban The Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) announced on Monday that the Dacia-Renault plant in Mioveni registered a production of 335,262 vehicles. Compared to the previous year, the increase is 6.8%, one of the highest in recent years and one of the strongest (...)



DXC Technology Acquires Luxoft in $2B Deal US-based IT solutions developer DXC Technology announced a definitive agreement to acquire Luxoft, a global-scale digital innovator with differentiated offerings and a strong presence in Romania, for $2 billion.



President Iohannis signs decrees appointing acting Regional Development, Transport ministers President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decrees appointing Eugen Teodorovici acting Minister for Regional Development, and Rovana Plumb acting Minister of Transport, the Presidential Administration informs. Thus, the head of state signed the decree appointing incumbent Minister of Public (...)



#Romania2019.eu/EU Affairs Minister Ciamba to attend GAC meeting on Tuesday, Romanian Presidency's priorities high on agenda Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba will attend on Tuesday the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), with Romania's list of priorities while holding the helm of the EU Council topping the event's agenda. "Tomorrow I'll attend the General (...)



Sensiblu Owner Seeks to Buy 50 Belladonna Pharmacies Czech Penta Investments, which bought in 2018 A&D Pharma, including the Sensiblu pharmacy chain, is close to a deal to buy 40-50 Belladonna pharmacies from owners Florin and Alina Gheorghita, market sources said.



Pillar II Private Pension Funds Had Assets RON48.1B End-November Net assets of mandatory private pension funds in Romania (Pillar II) stood at RON48.1 billion at the end of November 29018, up 23% on the year, according to financial watchdog data.

