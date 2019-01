Only 40% Of Romania’s Power Generation Capacity Operational Now



Romania has the most expensive energy in the region today, judging by spot prices, after having resorted to imports to meet consumption needs on Monday, despite the peak wind farm production. Only 40% Of Romania’s Power Generation Capacity Operational Now.Romania has the most expensive energy in the region today, judging by spot prices, after having resorted to imports to meet consumption needs on Monday, despite the peak wind farm production. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]