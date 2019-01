Romanian hauliers to protest in Brussels against protectionism



Romanian hauliers and their trade union (UNTRR) will attend the protest organized in Brussels, on January 10, against the so-called Mobility Package 1. UNTRR argues the provisions, as preliminary agreed by the EP, are restrictive and protectionist, local Wall-street.ro reported. On January 10, (...) Romanian hauliers to protest in Brussels against protectionism.Romanian hauliers and their trade union (UNTRR) will attend the protest organized in Brussels, on January 10, against the so-called Mobility Package 1. UNTRR argues the provisions, as preliminary agreed by the EP, are restrictive and protectionist, local Wall-street.ro reported. On January 10, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]