Romania’s acting anticorruption head gives up interim position



The interim head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Anca Jurma informed the magistrates’ body CSM that she doesn’t want her mandate extended for another six months, justice minister Tudorel Toader announced on January 7, local Hotnews.ro reported. Jurma was appointed on July 9, 2018 (...) Romania’s acting anticorruption head gives up interim position.The interim head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Anca Jurma informed the magistrates’ body CSM that she doesn’t want her mandate extended for another six months, justice minister Tudorel Toader announced on January 7, local Hotnews.ro reported. Jurma was appointed on July 9, 2018 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]