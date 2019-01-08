#Romania2019.eu / Doris Mircea and Nelu Barbu, designated spokespersons during EU Council Presidency mandate



Director General with the Foreign Affairs Ministry Doris Mircea and Government Spokesman Nelu Barbu have been designated spokespersons during Romania’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Government informs in a release issued on Monday. According to the release, Doris Mircea is a career diplomat with an office assimilated to the plenipotentiary minister position, coordinator of the Communication, Promotion and Organisation Directorate within the Unit for Preparing the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE). Since 2002, she has worked within Romania’s Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels, as a spokesperson, in charge with cultural affairs, education, research, public diplomacy and communication strategy. In 2008, she came back to Romania heading the Communication Directorate, and she was appointed MAE spokesperson in 2010. She has a PhD in Sociology (on communication in diplomacy) and is a graduate of a Master of Arts in International Politics at the ULB in Brussels. Nelu Barbu has been a PM state advisor and Government Spokesman since February 2018. Nelu Barbu has 15 years of experience in mass-media and public communication, the aforementioned release points out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Antonia Nita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) #Romania2019.eu / Doris Mircea and Nelu Barbu, designated spokespersons during EU Council Presidency mandate.Director General with the Foreign Affairs Ministry Doris Mircea and Government Spokesman Nelu Barbu have been designated spokespersons during Romania’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Government informs in a release issued on Monday. According to the release, Doris Mircea is a career diplomat with an office assimilated to the plenipotentiary minister position, coordinator of the Communication, Promotion and Organisation Directorate within the Unit for Preparing the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE). Since 2002, she has worked within Romania’s Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels, as a spokesperson, in charge with cultural affairs, education, research, public diplomacy and communication strategy. In 2008, she came back to Romania heading the Communication Directorate, and she was appointed MAE spokesperson in 2010. She has a PhD in Sociology (on communication in diplomacy) and is a graduate of a Master of Arts in International Politics at the ULB in Brussels. Nelu Barbu has been a PM state advisor and Government Spokesman since February 2018. Nelu Barbu has 15 years of experience in mass-media and public communication, the aforementioned release points out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Antonia Nita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]