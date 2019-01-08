JusMin about Lazar’s case: We will notify CCR; such abuses must not continue



Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Monday evening stated that he will notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) if President Klaus Iohannis rejects the request for the dismissal of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, maintaining that "such abuses must not continue." "I too know that the President says he is pleased with the activity of the Prosecutor General. None of us knows, however, why exactly he is so pleased. I believe that he could give us an answer, but he surely won’t. I believe that, in Lazar’s case, the reasons for dismissal are obvious, stronger even than in the case of Kovesi. I invited the President to read again the decision of the Constitutional Court, supposing he did read it and understand it the first time. Of course, it’s his option, if this is decided, we will notify the Constitutional Court again, for such abuses must not continue, not at the level of magistrates-prosecutors and not at the level of the highest dignitary of the Romanian state, namely the President. Most probably we are going to the Constitutional Court again, which we hope will give us the same answer. And even tell us: "But haven’t you understood that we issued a decision recently about Kovesi that also applies here to its letter and exigencies?" (...) I believe this is the normal thing to do, for we cannot wait endlessly for the President to make a decision, to see if he has time to read, to see if he has the capacity to understand, for, after all, this rule of law is not at someone’s hand or will," Toader said during a phone conversation with the Antena 3 private television broadcaster. In the context of the registration to show prosecutors from DNA (National Anti-Corruption Directorate) Oradea, Tudorel Toader claims that there is need of radical measures in justice. "In my opinion, what is important is that we know the truth. For I don’t believe there could still be someone who doubts the fact that we need to take radical measures. Two years ago, maybe no one believed me. Unfortunately, all Romanians have seen these abuses in the meantime, for they came to the surface," Toader said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) JusMin about Lazar’s case: We will notify CCR; such abuses must not continue.Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Monday evening stated that he will notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) if President Klaus Iohannis rejects the request for the dismissal of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, maintaining that "such abuses must not continue." "I too know that the President says he is pleased with the activity of the Prosecutor General. None of us knows, however, why exactly he is so pleased. I believe that he could give us an answer, but he surely won’t. I believe that, in Lazar’s case, the reasons for dismissal are obvious, stronger even than in the case of Kovesi. I invited the President to read again the decision of the Constitutional Court, supposing he did read it and understand it the first time. Of course, it’s his option, if this is decided, we will notify the Constitutional Court again, for such abuses must not continue, not at the level of magistrates-prosecutors and not at the level of the highest dignitary of the Romanian state, namely the President. Most probably we are going to the Constitutional Court again, which we hope will give us the same answer. And even tell us: "But haven’t you understood that we issued a decision recently about Kovesi that also applies here to its letter and exigencies?" (...) I believe this is the normal thing to do, for we cannot wait endlessly for the President to make a decision, to see if he has time to read, to see if he has the capacity to understand, for, after all, this rule of law is not at someone’s hand or will," Toader said during a phone conversation with the Antena 3 private television broadcaster. In the context of the registration to show prosecutors from DNA (National Anti-Corruption Directorate) Oradea, Tudorel Toader claims that there is need of radical measures in justice. "In my opinion, what is important is that we know the truth. For I don’t believe there could still be someone who doubts the fact that we need to take radical measures. Two years ago, maybe no one believed me. Unfortunately, all Romanians have seen these abuses in the meantime, for they came to the surface," Toader said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Black market of cigarettes rises slightly in November to 15.4pct of total consumption The black market of cigarettes rose slightly in November 2018, to 15.4pct of total consumption, by 0.1 percentage points more than in September 2018, according to a Novel Research survey. The annual average illicit cigarette trade in 2018 is 16.3pct, up from 16pct as it was in 2017. According (...)



EU reconfiguration: The Roma-Warsaw axis is born out of euroscepticism By Constantin Radut Matteo Salvini's visit to Warsaw brings a cold shower to Europe. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Italian Government and the Interior Minister have long prepared the trip to Poland's favorable terrain, but now the two sides have agreed that this is the right time. The (...)



Central bank's Isarescu: BNR, not putting pressure on banks not to lower ROBOR The accusation that the National Bank is pressuring banks in relation to the Romanian Interbank Offered Rate (ROBOR) index is nonsense, Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu stated on Tuesday, mentioning the interest rate is the main instrument of the monetary policy. (...)



Central Bank Governor Says ROBOR Rate Unconnected to Bank Tax Romania's central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Tuesday after the bank's monetary policy meeting the recent drop in interbank interest rates has nothing to do with the tax on bank assets but with market liquidity and analysts' inflation (...)



EU Affairs minister outlines priorities of Romania's EU Council presidency The first meeting of the General Affairs Council under the Romanian presidency took place today, January 8, in Brussels. Presiding over the meeting, George Ciamba, Romania’s EU Affairs minister, presented the presidency’s priorities for the next six months. The multiannual financial framework (...)



EU Funds' Minister Plumb: Romania actively participating in consolidation of European project, by exercising EU Council Presidency included Romania is actively participating in the consolidation of the European project, by exercising the mandate of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, included, Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb told a press conference on Tuesday. "In the upcoming period in which (...)



IntMin Dan: President Iohannis' action against PSD affects police officers Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan said on Tuesday that President Iohannis' action against the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) affects police officers "who are and must remain outside of political games," referring to the unconstitutionality (...)

