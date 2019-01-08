JusMin about Lazar’s case: We will notify CCR; such abuses must not continue
Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Monday evening stated that he will notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) if President Klaus Iohannis rejects the request for the dismissal of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, maintaining that "such abuses must not continue."
"I too know that the President says he is pleased with the activity of the Prosecutor General. None of us knows, however, why exactly he is so pleased. I believe that he could give us an answer, but he surely won’t. I believe that, in Lazar’s case, the reasons for dismissal are obvious, stronger even than in the case of Kovesi. I invited the President to read again the decision of the Constitutional Court, supposing he did read it and understand it the first time. Of course, it’s his option, if this is decided, we will notify the Constitutional Court again, for such abuses must not continue, not at the level of magistrates-prosecutors and not at the level of the highest dignitary of the Romanian state, namely the President. Most probably we are going to the Constitutional Court again, which we hope will give us the same answer. And even tell us: "But haven’t you understood that we issued a decision recently about Kovesi that also applies here to its letter and exigencies?" (...) I believe this is the normal thing to do, for we cannot wait endlessly for the President to make a decision, to see if he has time to read, to see if he has the capacity to understand, for, after all, this rule of law is not at someone’s hand or will," Toader said during a phone conversation with the Antena 3 private television broadcaster.
In the context of the registration to show prosecutors from DNA (National Anti-Corruption Directorate) Oradea, Tudorel Toader claims that there is need of radical measures in justice.
"In my opinion, what is important is that we know the truth. For I don’t believe there could still be someone who doubts the fact that we need to take radical measures. Two years ago, maybe no one believed me. Unfortunately, all Romanians have seen these abuses in the meantime, for they came to the surface," Toader said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
