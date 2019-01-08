|
Press Review - January 8, 2019
Jan 8, 2019
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Black market of cigarettes rises slightly in November to 15.4pct of total consumption
The black market of cigarettes rose slightly in November 2018, to 15.4pct of total consumption, by 0.1 percentage points more than in September 2018, according to a Novel Research survey.
The annual average illicit cigarette trade in 2018 is 16.3pct, up from 16pct as it was in 2017.
According (...)
EU reconfiguration: The Roma-Warsaw axis is born out of euroscepticism
By Constantin Radut Matteo Salvini's visit to Warsaw brings a cold shower to Europe. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Italian Government and the Interior Minister have long prepared the trip to Poland's favorable terrain, but now the two sides have agreed that this is the right time. The (...)
Central bank's Isarescu: BNR, not putting pressure on banks not to lower ROBOR
The accusation that the National Bank is pressuring banks in relation to the Romanian Interbank Offered Rate (ROBOR) index is nonsense, Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu stated on Tuesday, mentioning the interest rate is the main instrument of the monetary policy. (...)
Central Bank Governor Says ROBOR Rate Unconnected to Bank Tax
Romania's central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Tuesday after the bank's monetary policy meeting the recent drop in interbank interest rates has nothing to do with the tax on bank assets but with market liquidity and analysts' inflation (...)
EU Affairs minister outlines priorities of Romania's EU Council presidency
The first meeting of the General Affairs Council under the Romanian presidency took place today, January 8, in Brussels. Presiding over the meeting, George Ciamba, Romania’s EU Affairs minister, presented the presidency’s priorities for the next six months. The multiannual financial framework (...)
EU Funds' Minister Plumb: Romania actively participating in consolidation of European project, by exercising EU Council Presidency included
Romania is actively participating in the consolidation of the European project, by exercising the mandate of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, included, Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb told a press conference on Tuesday.
"In the upcoming period in which (...)
IntMin Dan: President Iohannis' action against PSD affects police officers
Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan said on Tuesday that President Iohannis' action against the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) affects police officers "who are and must remain outside of political games," referring to the unconstitutionality (...)
