IT&C, Retail and Hotel and Restaurant Sectors Account for Half of New Jobs in 2018



Employers hired 96,400 people in the January-October 2018, and almost half of those new hires (48%) went to work in three sectors: IT&C, retail, hotels and restaurants. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]