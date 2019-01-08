Priorities of New Dacia CEO: First Capacity Boost in Ten Years, EUR100M Investments
Jan 8, 2019
At least EUR100 million investments, the first production capacity boost in a decade, plans for 300 new employees and the launch of a new engine that could take Dacia’s revenue to more than EUR6 billion are the items on the agenda of Dacia’s new managing director, Christophe (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]