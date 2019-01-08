Police unions warn crime could go up as focus shifts to Romania’s EU Council presidency
Jan 8, 2019
Police unions warn crime could go up as focus shifts to Romania’s EU Council presidency.
Theft and robbery crimes could go up by as much as 20% as police staff get assigned to missions related to Bucharest high-level meetings while Romania holds the EU Council presidency, Digi24 reported. Thefts from homes, pickpocketing, robbery, or thefts from cars could go up by 20 – 25%, Dumitru (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]