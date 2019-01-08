Police unions warn crime could go up as focus shifts to Romania’s EU Council presidency



Theft and robbery crimes could go up by as much as 20% as police staff get assigned to missions related to Bucharest high-level meetings while Romania holds the EU Council presidency, Digi24 reported. Thefts from homes, pickpocketing, robbery, or thefts from cars could go up by 20 – 25%, Dumitru (...)