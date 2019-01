Dacia plant in Romania ups production by 6.8% in 2018



The Dacia car plant in Mioveni, in Southern Romania, produced more than 335,000 vehicles in 2018, which represents an increase of 6.8% over the previous year, according to data from the Association of Romanian Car Manufacturers – ACAROM. In 2017, the Dacia factory in Romania produced almost (...)