Romania’s fin. min. sets high target for 2019 budget planning: 2.5% deficit



Romania's budget deficit will not widen to 5% of GDP this year and the past year's deficit was below 2.9%, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici stated in a TV show of Antena 3 on January 6, local Ziarul Financiar reported. He firmly dismissed speculations regarding sharp fiscal slippage this year.