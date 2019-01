Romania’s retail sales up 5.6% in January-November



Romania's retail sales index advanced by 7.2% in November 2018 compared to the same month of 2017 (y/y terms), accelerating for the fourth month in a row from 1.5% y/y in August. For the whole January-November period, retail sales advanced by 6.7% y/y, losing momentum from the 10.7% y/y increase (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]