Romania’s Prima Casa state guarantees to continue as purely social programme



The Prima Casa (“First House”) programme under which the state guarantees part of the mortgage loans contracted by families buying their first house, will continue because it proved beneficial to the economy, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said on January 6 for local TV station Antena 3. But (...) Romania’s Prima Casa state guarantees to continue as purely social programme.The Prima Casa (“First House”) programme under which the state guarantees part of the mortgage loans contracted by families buying their first house, will continue because it proved beneficial to the economy, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said on January 6 for local TV station Antena 3. But (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]