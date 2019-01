Romania’s ruling coalition lost majority, poll shows



The main opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL) performed better than the senior ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) – 17.1% versus 16.4%, in the latest electoral poll carried by IMAS at the request of Europa FM radio station. The other significant opposition party, Save Romania (...) Romania’s ruling coalition lost majority, poll shows.The main opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL) performed better than the senior ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) – 17.1% versus 16.4%, in the latest electoral poll carried by IMAS at the request of Europa FM radio station. The other significant opposition party, Save Romania (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]