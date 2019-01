Deloitte: Romania’s M&A Market Down 49% To EUR1.9B In 2018



Romania's mergers and acquisitions market (M&A) fell nearly 49% year-on-year to EUR1.9 billion in 2018, according to an analysis by Deloitte Romania, based on public sources and transactions with disclosed value.