Romanian hospital sues patient over negative Facebook post



The County Emergency Hospital in Bistrita Nasaud, in the region of Transylvania, has decided to sue one of its former patients for defamation, after the unhappy patient allegedly offended the doctors in a Facebook post. The patient is a woman who took her nine-month-old twins to the hospital’s (...) Romanian hospital sues patient over negative Facebook post.The County Emergency Hospital in Bistrita Nasaud, in the region of Transylvania, has decided to sue one of its former patients for defamation, after the unhappy patient allegedly offended the doctors in a Facebook post. The patient is a woman who took her nine-month-old twins to the hospital’s (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]