ONRC: Over 16,000 companies suspend activity 11 months into 2018



The total number of companies having suspended their activity went up 14.21 percent in the first 11 months of 2018 as against the similar period of 2017, reaching 16,663 from 14,590, according to the data centralised by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). The largest number of companies having suspended their activity were registered in Bucharest - 1,767, and in the Counties of Bihor - 957, Cluj - 745 and Constanta - 675. In comparison to the first 11 months of 2017, drops in the number of companies that suspended their activity were only witnessed in the Counties of Brasov (minus 3.72 percent), Sibiu (minus 2.53 percent), and Giurgiu (minus 2.22 percent). The most significant increases in the number of suspensions were recorded in the Counties of Olt (plus 36.87 percent), Vrancea (plus 34.43 percent) and Calarasi (plus 30 percent). In November 2018, a number of 1,649 companies suspended their activity, most of them in Bihor County (139), Bucharest (121), Constanta (75) and Cluj (68). AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)