Online Fashion Retailer FashionUP Posts 20% Higher Sales, Of RON19M, In Jan-Sept 2018



FashionUP, one of the leading online clothing retailers in Romania, registered total sales of RON19 million in January-September 2018, up 20% year-on-year.