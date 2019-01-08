Agriculture minister says RO will see first wool-insulated houses this year



Romania will see this year the first houses with sheep wool insulation, agriculture minister Petre Daea told Agro TV, Mediafax reported. The process to get the product approved is currently underway, the minister said. He said that companies in Bacău, Bistriţa and Vâlcea are manufacturing wool insulation products.