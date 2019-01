EU-funded nursery, kindergarten at industrial park in NW Romania



Oradea I Industrial Park, the largest one in Bihor county, will see a RON 5 million (EUR 1.07 million) investment in a kindergarten and a nursery. The funds will come from the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020, Bihon.ro reported. The educational unit will welcome the children of the staff (...) EU-funded nursery, kindergarten at industrial park in NW Romania.Oradea I Industrial Park, the largest one in Bihor county, will see a RON 5 million (EUR 1.07 million) investment in a kindergarten and a nursery. The funds will come from the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020, Bihon.ro reported. The educational unit will welcome the children of the staff (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]