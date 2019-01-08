PNL urges Gov’t to finalise draft budget and send it to Parliament by 14 January



The National Liberal Party (PNL) urges the Government to finalize the draft budget for this year and submit it in Parliament until 14 January, Liberals’ Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday. "The government has grossly violated the law. It has not fulfilled its legal obligation to submit the draft budget in Parliament by 15 November 2018 and has not finalized to date the draft budget so as to forward it for debate to Parliament. PNL’s Executive Bureau urges the Government to promptly finalise the draft budget, adopt it in a government sitting and send it to Parliament for debate by 14 January, at the latest," Orban said at the end of the PNL Executive Bureau, having convened in Parliament. He reiterated the request to the Presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Liviu Dragnea, to convene an extraordinary session for debating and adopting the laws of the state budget and the social security budget, as well as for the debate in urgent procedure of the draft law for the adoption of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114, which he claimed "places new tributes on businesses." Orban also brought to mind that PNL had notified the Ombudsman about OUG 114, stating that the Liberals will complete the administrative legal proceedings against this institution by the end of the next week. "We have made the decision in the Executive Bureau to complete by the end of next week the administrative legal proceedings against the Ombudsman to force him to attack this emergency ordinance with the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania, ed.n.]. We also intend, in the course of this action that we start in administrative litigation, to invoke an objection of unconstitutionality with regard to the Ombudsman Law so as to determine the Constitutional Court to rule on the obligation of the Ombudsman to trigger the previous constitutional control in the case of Government Emergency Ordinances because the only institution that can trigger this previous constitutional control in the case of emergency ordinances in the present constitutional settlement is the Ombudsman, and until now the Ombudsman has systematically refused, even when it was about ordinances with a clear and unconstitutional content, to trigger this control of unconstitutionality," Orban said.AGERPRES(author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) PNL urges Gov’t to finalise draft budget and send it to Parliament by 14 January.The National Liberal Party (PNL) urges the Government to finalize the draft budget for this year and submit it in Parliament until 14 January, Liberals’ Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday. "The government has grossly violated the law. It has not fulfilled its legal obligation to submit the draft budget in Parliament by 15 November 2018 and has not finalized to date the draft budget so as to forward it for debate to Parliament. PNL’s Executive Bureau urges the Government to promptly finalise the draft budget, adopt it in a government sitting and send it to Parliament for debate by 14 January, at the latest," Orban said at the end of the PNL Executive Bureau, having convened in Parliament. He reiterated the request to the Presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Liviu Dragnea, to convene an extraordinary session for debating and adopting the laws of the state budget and the social security budget, as well as for the debate in urgent procedure of the draft law for the adoption of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114, which he claimed "places new tributes on businesses." Orban also brought to mind that PNL had notified the Ombudsman about OUG 114, stating that the Liberals will complete the administrative legal proceedings against this institution by the end of the next week. "We have made the decision in the Executive Bureau to complete by the end of next week the administrative legal proceedings against the Ombudsman to force him to attack this emergency ordinance with the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania, ed.n.]. We also intend, in the course of this action that we start in administrative litigation, to invoke an objection of unconstitutionality with regard to the Ombudsman Law so as to determine the Constitutional Court to rule on the obligation of the Ombudsman to trigger the previous constitutional control in the case of Government Emergency Ordinances because the only institution that can trigger this previous constitutional control in the case of emergency ordinances in the present constitutional settlement is the Ombudsman, and until now the Ombudsman has systematically refused, even when it was about ordinances with a clear and unconstitutional content, to trigger this control of unconstitutionality," Orban said.AGERPRES(author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Black market of cigarettes rises slightly in November to 15.4pct of total consumption The black market of cigarettes rose slightly in November 2018, to 15.4pct of total consumption, by 0.1 percentage points more than in September 2018, according to a Novel Research survey. The annual average illicit cigarette trade in 2018 is 16.3pct, up from 16pct as it was in 2017. According (...)



EU reconfiguration: The Roma-Warsaw axis is born out of euroscepticism By Constantin Radut Matteo Salvini's visit to Warsaw brings a cold shower to Europe. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Italian Government and the Interior Minister have long prepared the trip to Poland's favorable terrain, but now the two sides have agreed that this is the right time. The (...)



Central bank's Isarescu: BNR, not putting pressure on banks not to lower ROBOR The accusation that the National Bank is pressuring banks in relation to the Romanian Interbank Offered Rate (ROBOR) index is nonsense, Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu stated on Tuesday, mentioning the interest rate is the main instrument of the monetary policy. (...)



Central Bank Governor Says ROBOR Rate Unconnected to Bank Tax Romania's central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Tuesday after the bank's monetary policy meeting the recent drop in interbank interest rates has nothing to do with the tax on bank assets but with market liquidity and analysts' inflation (...)



EU Affairs minister outlines priorities of Romania's EU Council presidency The first meeting of the General Affairs Council under the Romanian presidency took place today, January 8, in Brussels. Presiding over the meeting, George Ciamba, Romania’s EU Affairs minister, presented the presidency’s priorities for the next six months. The multiannual financial framework (...)



EU Funds' Minister Plumb: Romania actively participating in consolidation of European project, by exercising EU Council Presidency included Romania is actively participating in the consolidation of the European project, by exercising the mandate of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, included, Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb told a press conference on Tuesday. "In the upcoming period in which (...)



IntMin Dan: President Iohannis' action against PSD affects police officers Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan said on Tuesday that President Iohannis' action against the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) affects police officers "who are and must remain outside of political games," referring to the unconstitutionality (...)

