Jan 8, 2019
PNL urges Gov’t to finalise draft budget and send it to Parliament by 14 January.
The National Liberal Party (PNL) urges the Government to finalize the draft budget for this year and submit it in Parliament until 14 January, Liberals’ Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday.
"The government has grossly violated the law. It has not fulfilled its legal obligation to submit the draft budget in Parliament by 15 November 2018 and has not finalized to date the draft budget so as to forward it for debate to Parliament. PNL’s Executive Bureau urges the Government to promptly finalise the draft budget, adopt it in a government sitting and send it to Parliament for debate by 14 January, at the latest," Orban said at the end of the PNL Executive Bureau, having convened in Parliament.
He reiterated the request to the Presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Liviu Dragnea, to convene an extraordinary session for debating and adopting the laws of the state budget and the social security budget, as well as for the debate in urgent procedure of the draft law for the adoption of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114, which he claimed "places new tributes on businesses."
Orban also brought to mind that PNL had notified the Ombudsman about OUG 114, stating that the Liberals will complete the administrative legal proceedings against this institution by the end of the next week.
"We have made the decision in the Executive Bureau to complete by the end of next week the administrative legal proceedings against the Ombudsman to force him to attack this emergency ordinance with the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania, ed.n.]. We also intend, in the course of this action that we start in administrative litigation, to invoke an objection of unconstitutionality with regard to the Ombudsman Law so as to determine the Constitutional Court to rule on the obligation of the Ombudsman to trigger the previous constitutional control in the case of Government Emergency Ordinances because the only institution that can trigger this previous constitutional control in the case of emergency ordinances in the present constitutional settlement is the Ombudsman, and until now the Ombudsman has systematically refused, even when it was about ordinances with a clear and unconstitutional content, to trigger this control of unconstitutionality," Orban said.AGERPRES(author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
