EU Funds’ Minister Plumb: Romania actively participating in consolidation of European project, by exercising EU Council Presidency included



Romania is actively participating in the consolidation of the European project, by exercising the mandate of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, included, Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb told a press conference on Tuesday. "In the upcoming period in which we will be equally taking care of Romania’s present, by continuing to accelerate the absorption process, but also as holders of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, we will also be dealing with the common future of the European Union. We will do everything possible so that, through the policies promoted in the six-month mandate of the presidency, all the Member States and, of course, Romania can also have a sustainable development, a long-term development. Romania is picking up speed in a Europe that must remain as united as possible. I would like to assure you that as regards the presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania is actively participating in the consolidation of the European project, including by exercising the term of the rotating presidency, a presidency whose agenda is oriented towards the citizens!" Plumb said. Rovana Plumb also underlined that the Ministry of European Funds is in charge with the Cohesion package and Romania should have a "consensus facilitator" role in order to advance with this document. "With regard to the responsibility of the Ministry of European Funds that I am leading, it has to manage the Cohesion package, which means five regulations, namely the legal basis on which European funds will be absorbed and drawn by Romania after 2020, that is in the next financial exercise We are ready, we are ambitious but also realistic. The Ministry of European Funds works with 60 people from a technical perspective, both in Romania and Brussels, so as to have a successful presidency and I am sure that this will be possible. We will make sure that this cohesion package can be advanced in order to provide the necessary money for the development and livelihood of each of the European citizens. Our term is surely that of being a facilitator of consensus, but at the same time of having the ambition to move forward with this cohesion package, certainly depending on the ambition of each individual member state," Rovana Plumb said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

