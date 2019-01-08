IntMin Dan: President Iohannis’ action against PSD affects police officers



Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan said on Tuesday that President Iohannis' action against the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) affects police officers "who are and must remain outside of political games," referring to the unconstitutionality notification of the head of state on the Law for the amendment and completion of some pieces of legislations in the field of public order and safety. Carmen Dan said that the effects of the constant blocking by President Klaus Iohannis of any demarche without legal grounds affect Romanians. "Yesterday you added another refusal to the collection of such gestures with which you have accustomed us lately. But this time, your action against PSD affects the police, who are and must remain outside of political games. What kind of president of country is the one that dares to play with national security? How can one get to politicising the Police activity? The law on the police officer's authority has been in public debate for more than a year and a half, probably the most widely debated issue. Professional organizations, NGOs and the civil society have contributed to this law. Police officers' unions have also been very involved in the wording of this draft and I expect them to react to this blocking of the legislative demarche," Carmen Dan wrote on Facebook. Carmen Dan said the final vote in Parliament "was eloquent" with 190 votes in favour of the 192 MPs present. Minister Dan added that she would have wanted the president to also be concerned about the Romanian Police when police officers were "killed in cold blood while on mission." President Klaus Iohannis sent on Monday to the Constitutional Court of Romania an unconstitutionality notification on the Law for the amendment and completion of some normative documents in the field of public order and safety.AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)

