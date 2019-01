Central Bank Governor Says ROBOR Rate Unconnected to Bank Tax



Romania's central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Tuesday after the bank's monetary policy meeting the recent drop in interbank interest rates has nothing to do with the tax on bank assets but with market liquidity and analysts' inflation (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]