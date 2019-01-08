Central bank’s Isarescu: BNR, not putting pressure on banks not to lower ROBOR



The accusation that the National Bank is pressuring banks in relation to the Romanian Interbank Offered Rate (ROBOR) index is nonsense, Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu stated on Tuesday, mentioning the interest rate is the main instrument of the monetary policy. "Ask him [Eugen Teodorovici, Finance Minister, ed.n.] what he meant to say. I don’t know what he intended to say, but I can make a comment here. What pressure? This is our instrument after all. We are not putting any pressure. If a problem arises we move the interest rate up and down as we have done before. It is the main instrument of the monetary policy. So us putting pressure is purely nonsense. What pressure could we possibly put?!" Isarescu said when asked about Finance minister’s accusation that BNR is aggressively pressuring banks not to lower ROBOR. The governor mentioned having heard "in the market" about Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici’s invitation of discussing this situation at the ministry, just as the head of Finance announced having heard "in the market that BNR is aggressively pressuring banks" not to lower ROBOR. "I don’t know, I haven’t heard, or I have heard, so to speak, in the market, but these discussions are not to be carried out as chit chat, on TV, no. We haven’t received any document yet," Isarescu affirmed. Moreover, he said it is not the independence of the central bank that will be affected by the new tax, but the flexibility and efficiency of the monetary policy "which, to spell it out, will not help the Government."AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) Central bank’s Isarescu: BNR, not putting pressure on banks not to lower ROBOR.The accusation that the National Bank is pressuring banks in relation to the Romanian Interbank Offered Rate (ROBOR) index is nonsense, Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu stated on Tuesday, mentioning the interest rate is the main instrument of the monetary policy. "Ask him [Eugen Teodorovici, Finance Minister, ed.n.] what he meant to say. I don’t know what he intended to say, but I can make a comment here. What pressure? This is our instrument after all. We are not putting any pressure. If a problem arises we move the interest rate up and down as we have done before. It is the main instrument of the monetary policy. So us putting pressure is purely nonsense. What pressure could we possibly put?!" Isarescu said when asked about Finance minister’s accusation that BNR is aggressively pressuring banks not to lower ROBOR. The governor mentioned having heard "in the market" about Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici’s invitation of discussing this situation at the ministry, just as the head of Finance announced having heard "in the market that BNR is aggressively pressuring banks" not to lower ROBOR. "I don’t know, I haven’t heard, or I have heard, so to speak, in the market, but these discussions are not to be carried out as chit chat, on TV, no. We haven’t received any document yet," Isarescu affirmed. Moreover, he said it is not the independence of the central bank that will be affected by the new tax, but the flexibility and efficiency of the monetary policy "which, to spell it out, will not help the Government."AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Black market of cigarettes rises slightly in November to 15.4pct of total consumption The black market of cigarettes rose slightly in November 2018, to 15.4pct of total consumption, by 0.1 percentage points more than in September 2018, according to a Novel Research survey. The annual average illicit cigarette trade in 2018 is 16.3pct, up from 16pct as it was in 2017. According (...)



EU reconfiguration: The Roma-Warsaw axis is born out of euroscepticism By Constantin Radut Matteo Salvini's visit to Warsaw brings a cold shower to Europe. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Italian Government and the Interior Minister have long prepared the trip to Poland's favorable terrain, but now the two sides have agreed that this is the right time. The (...)



Central Bank Governor Says ROBOR Rate Unconnected to Bank Tax Romania's central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Tuesday after the bank's monetary policy meeting the recent drop in interbank interest rates has nothing to do with the tax on bank assets but with market liquidity and analysts' inflation (...)



EU Affairs minister outlines priorities of Romania's EU Council presidency The first meeting of the General Affairs Council under the Romanian presidency took place today, January 8, in Brussels. Presiding over the meeting, George Ciamba, Romania’s EU Affairs minister, presented the presidency’s priorities for the next six months. The multiannual financial framework (...)



EU Funds' Minister Plumb: Romania actively participating in consolidation of European project, by exercising EU Council Presidency included Romania is actively participating in the consolidation of the European project, by exercising the mandate of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, included, Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb told a press conference on Tuesday. "In the upcoming period in which (...)



IntMin Dan: President Iohannis' action against PSD affects police officers Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan said on Tuesday that President Iohannis' action against the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) affects police officers "who are and must remain outside of political games," referring to the unconstitutionality (...)



Study reveals what makes the Romanians happy Only three out of ten Romanians living in urban areas are happy while two out of ten consider themselves unhappy, according to a study by market research company Ipsos. As for what makes them happy, 57% of urban Romanians said the main reason is the relation with their family, children or (...)

