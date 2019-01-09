Tax on financial assets weakens monetary policy efficiency, Romanian central bank says



The new tax on financial assets will not erode the central bank's independence, but will deteriorate the flexibility and the efficiency of its monetary policy, governor Mugur Isarescu said in the press conference after January 8 monetary board meeting. "Bluntly speaking, this is not going to be (...)