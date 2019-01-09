EC leaders come to Bucharest for official launch of the Romanian EU Council presidency



European Commission (EC) president Jean-Claude Juncker and the College of Commissioners will be in Bucharest on January 10-11 to attend the official launch of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. On Thursday, January 10, Juncker will deliver a speech on the occasion, as (...)