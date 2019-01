GTC gets permits for EUR 100 mln office centre in Bucharest



Real estate developer Globe Trade Center (GTC) was given the building permit for the EUR 100 million City Rose Park office project, which consists in three office buildings with a leasable area of 50,000 square metres. The project will be developed in northern part of Bucharest (Expozitiei (...) GTC gets permits for EUR 100 mln office centre in Bucharest.Real estate developer Globe Trade Center (GTC) was given the building permit for the EUR 100 million City Rose Park office project, which consists in three office buildings with a leasable area of 50,000 square metres. The project will be developed in northern part of Bucharest (Expozitiei (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]