President Iohannis: Romania loses when a young person doesn’t find opportunities at home



Romania stands to lose each time a young person doesn’t find at home the professional and personal opportunities they are looking for, President Klaus Iohannis says in his message on Tuesday on the occasion of the tenth edition of the Gala of Romanian Students Abroad. In the message presented by state advisor within the Presidential Administration Education and Research Department Ligia Deca, the head of state congratulated the League of Romanian Students Abroad, as well as the representatives of the private sector for the initiative to award some of the Romanian students who distinguished themselves through their academic career abroad. "These young people are ambassadors of the Romanian culture and education and represent an important vector in building the image of our country," says President Iohannis in his message. According to the head of state, without the contribution of the Romanian youth who studied abroad the modern Romania foundation couldn’t have been laid, bringing to mind the members of the generation of 1848, who used the experience of their studies in Western Europe to promote the idea of having democratic and modern institutions in the Romanian Principalities. "The technological and cultural progress of our country has always been facilitated by the free movement of ideas, the cooperation with other people in Europe and worldwide. Unfortunately, over the recent years this mobility has mostly been unidirectional. Romania stands to lose each time a young person doesn’t find at home the professional and personal opportunities they are looking for. However, this doesn’t mean that we discourage academic mobility, because this represents an important source of partnerships and contributes to the creation of joint economic or research projects with specialists from other states. In the context of globalisation, the young Romanians who study abroad can become a catalyst for Romania’s economic and social development," Iohannis shows. "Capitalise on the education you received here, in Romania, and show the entire world that Romanians are an open and creative people! (...) I wish you success in your activity and I hope you will manage to transpose your talent in remarkable achievements over the years to come, including in our country," the head of state conveyed them. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) President Iohannis: Romania loses when a young person doesn’t find opportunities at home.Romania stands to lose each time a young person doesn’t find at home the professional and personal opportunities they are looking for, President Klaus Iohannis says in his message on Tuesday on the occasion of the tenth edition of the Gala of Romanian Students Abroad. In the message presented by state advisor within the Presidential Administration Education and Research Department Ligia Deca, the head of state congratulated the League of Romanian Students Abroad, as well as the representatives of the private sector for the initiative to award some of the Romanian students who distinguished themselves through their academic career abroad. "These young people are ambassadors of the Romanian culture and education and represent an important vector in building the image of our country," says President Iohannis in his message. According to the head of state, without the contribution of the Romanian youth who studied abroad the modern Romania foundation couldn’t have been laid, bringing to mind the members of the generation of 1848, who used the experience of their studies in Western Europe to promote the idea of having democratic and modern institutions in the Romanian Principalities. "The technological and cultural progress of our country has always been facilitated by the free movement of ideas, the cooperation with other people in Europe and worldwide. Unfortunately, over the recent years this mobility has mostly been unidirectional. Romania stands to lose each time a young person doesn’t find at home the professional and personal opportunities they are looking for. However, this doesn’t mean that we discourage academic mobility, because this represents an important source of partnerships and contributes to the creation of joint economic or research projects with specialists from other states. In the context of globalisation, the young Romanians who study abroad can become a catalyst for Romania’s economic and social development," Iohannis shows. "Capitalise on the education you received here, in Romania, and show the entire world that Romanians are an open and creative people! (...) I wish you success in your activity and I hope you will manage to transpose your talent in remarkable achievements over the years to come, including in our country," the head of state conveyed them. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Academician Simion: For three decades, being Romanianism, going through great moral, identity crisis Academician Eugen Simion states that for three decades Romanianism has been going through a great moral and identity crisis and draws attention that the Romanian spirit is being questioned in a kind of demoralizing pedagogy. "We are going through a major crisis, and for three decades, (...)



The Central Bank is not a Masonic organization, and the Governor is not Matusalem By Constantin Radut It is true that in Romania, the National Bank (BNR) operates under a law which insulates she from the rest of society. The entire activity of the NBR is lacking in transparency and with the closed shutters The revenue and expenditure of this public institution are secret. (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Agriculture Ministry starts actions on work groups on 29 agriculture files taken over by Romania The procedures on Unfair Commercial Practices, the Spirit Drinks Regulation and the Strategic Plans file in the post-2020 Common Agricultural Policy legislative package were analyzed on Wednesday by Agriculture Minister Petre Daea with working group experts in Brussels in the context of holding (...)



Poll: 2018 Was Hard for Recruiting - 29 Interviews to One Hire Nearly nine out of ten companies had a tougher time finding suitable employees in 2018 compared with previous years, interviewing an average 29 candidates before hiring one person, a poll by HappyRecruiter showed Thursday.



PM Dancila renews request to President to appoint Vasilescu, Draghici as Development, Transport ministers Premier Viorica Dancila on Thursday sent President Klaus Iohannis a letter reiterating the request for the head of the state to sign the decrees appointing Lia Olguta Vasilescu to Deputy PM and Minister for Regional Development and Public Administration, and Mircea Draghici to Minister of (...)



Key Romanian leader Dragnea to be absent from ceremonies to launch Romanian EU Council Presidency The official ceremony for the launch of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council, scheduled in Bucharest with the participation of top EU leaders, will be missed by House of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea, the de facto leader of the governing Social Democrats (PSD). Dragnea, a politician who (...)



Edvin Marton brings The Rock Symphony to Romania Famous violinist Edvin Marton will bring The Rock Symphony show to Bucharest this spring, for which he has prepared a vast repertoire, from Vivaldi to the hits of well-known heavy metal band Metallica. The performance is scheduled to take place at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on May 16. Edvin (...)

