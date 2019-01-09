ForMin Melescanu welcomes ambassadors of Tunisia and Uruguay; discussions on sectoral cooperation englargement



Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu on Tuesday welcomed the Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia in Bucharest, Raja Jhinaoui Ben Ali, on which occasion they discussed about the current status and prospects of the bilateral political dialogue and the extension of sectoral cooperation in various areas. Melescanu reiterated the excellent status of the bilateral political dialogue and the importance of extending cooperation with Tunisia, especially in the context of the anniversary, in December 2018, of 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Tunisia. They approached such aspects related to the development of bilateral relations in areas such as trade, tourism development, cultural and educational relations, cooperation in the field of vocational training. On this occasion, Minister Teodor Melescanu affirmed Romania’s interest, while exercising the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, in maintaining peace and security, the stability in the Middle East region and Northern Africa, as well as its support for the development of relations between the European Union and Tunisia. Teodor Melescanu congratulated Raja Jhinaoui Ben Ali for his appointment as Ambassador of the Tunisian Republic in Bucharest, assuring him of the full support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the development of political and diplomatic relations between Romania and the Tunisian Republic. Minister Teodor Melescanu also welcomed on Tuesday the agreed Ambassador of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay to Romania, Omar Nestor Mesa Gonzalez, who presented the copies of his letters of accreditation. During the meeting, the two officials agreed to strengthen political-diplomatic contacts, develop economic cooperation and trade, and send a signal to relaunch parliamentary political dialogue. They also expressed their common desire to extend sectoral cooperation in areas such as agriculture, animal husbandry, maritime transport, scientific research, IT. The two interlocutors also addressed certain aspects related to regional and multilateral cooperation, including by supporting each other’s bilateral candidacies in international organizations. The Romanian official wished the new ambassador success in his mandate and assured him of the full support of the Romanian authorities, highlighting Romania’s special interest in contributing to the development and deepening of bilateral relations, the MAE informs. 