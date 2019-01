Romania’s Services Exports to Go Up to EUR30B A Year in Five Years



Romania’s services exports have been going up steadily in the past few years to a record high in 2018, EUR18.2 billion in January-October, almost 50% higher than five years ago and 7% higher than in the year-earlier period, according to the data centralized by ZF based on the information from (...) Romania’s Services Exports to Go Up to EUR30B A Year in Five Years.Romania’s services exports have been going up steadily in the past few years to a record high in 2018, EUR18.2 billion in January-October, almost 50% higher than five years ago and 7% higher than in the year-earlier period, according to the data centralized by ZF based on the information from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]